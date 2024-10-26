LPPKN receives RM8 million allocation for mammogram subsidy next year - Noraini

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) has received an allocation of RM8 million to continue its mammogram subsidy programme next year, expected to benefit 35,000 women.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development, Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, said this is an increase of RM2 million compared to this year’s RM6 million.

“LPPKN continues to support women in combating breast cancer through the mammogram subsidy. I urge women to undergo this test, as early detection can help in treating the disease sooner.

“From 2007 until Sept 30 of this year, 525,100 women nationwide have undergone mammograms through LPPKN’s subsidy programme, with 1,042 cases confirmed as cancer,“ she told reporters after launching the LPPKN 2024 Pink October Programme: Breast Cancer Awareness Month here today.

Also present were LPPKN deputy director-general (Policy) Dr. Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Yussof and breast cancer survivors.

Noraini reported that from January to September this year, 1,630 women underwent mammogram tests, with 335 referred for further investigation, and two cases confirmed as cancer.

She stated that breast cancer screening is conducted through mammograms offered for free to eligible women at 50 Nur Sejahtera Clinics across the country, including three in Penang.

She noted that breast cancer is the leading reproductive cancer affecting women and is also a major cause of death.

According to statistics from the Malaysian National Cancer Registry Report, she highlighted that one in 23 women in Malaysia is at risk of developing breast cancer, while the percentage of breast cancer cases diagnosed at late stages—specifically stages 3 and 4—has increased from 43.2 percent between 2012 and 2016 to 50.5 percent from 2017 to 2021.

“This trend is very concerning, and if no early measures are taken to encourage more women, especially those at risk, to undergo screening through mammograms, there is a likelihood that more women will be diagnosed with cancer at advanced stages,“ she said.