Lukut assemblyman clarifies upside down Jalur Gemilang incident

SEREMBAN: A person with a disability (PwD) mistakenly put up the Jalur Gemilang flag upside down at a school in Port Dickson, said Lukut state assemblyman Choo Ken Hwa.

Choo said he had personally visited the school on the day of the incident.

He clarified that the headmaster had assigned a PwD worker, who had mistakenly used an old flag, put it up, and left. After being informed, the flag was taken down within two hours.

“This was not intentional. Please avoid spreading this incident or accusing the school of lacking patriotism,” Choo said during the Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly sitting on Monday (August 4).

He also urged the public not to escalate the matter further, noting that the school management had already issued an apology.

Yesterday, the management of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua Port Dickson publicly apologised for the incident, which occurred last Friday.

In a joint statement, the school administration and the Parents-Teachers Association (PIBG) expressed regret, calling the incident an unintentional mistake.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin confirmed that a 30-year-old local man had been identified to assist with the investigation into the case. - Bernama