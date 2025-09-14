M’sia Agreement backbone of unity and commitment

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is more than a historical milestone, as it is the legal backbone of Sabah and Sarawak’s place in the Federation, said constitutional law expert Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Wan Ahmad Fauzi Wan Husain.

He stressed that Malaysia Day cannot be separated from the pact that united Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore into one nation.

“Through MA63, sovereignty over these former British colonies was transferred to the Yang diPertuan Agong. Sabah and Sarawak then adopted the Federal Constitution, cementing their place in the federation.”

The federation was originally scheduled for Aug 31, 1963 but was delayed to Sept 16 due to opposition from certain quarters.

“That historical fact underscores Malaysia Day’s special significance for Sabah and Sarawak,” Wan Ahmad said.

He emphasised that Malaysia’s federal system, enshrined in the Constitution, must guide how MA63 is applied today.

Recent steps to devolve powers to Sabah and Sarawak are positive, he said, as long as they are pursued fairly.

“The Federal Constitution protects federalism and defines the relationship between states and the federal government.

“For years, disputes were settled politically rather than constitutionally because both tiers of government were controlled by the same parties. Any progress now must be fair to all states and uphold constitutional supremacy.”

Wan Ahmad cautioned against framing MA63 as a claim of superiority by Sabah and Sarawak.

“Some issues have been portrayed as if the Borneo states are above the rest of Malaya, making constitutional matters seem more complicated than they are.

“In reality, understanding our legal history and system can resolve these complexities.”

He urged Malaysians to see MA63 as part of a shared constitutional journey – just like the Federation of Malaya Agreement 1957, which laid the foundation for independence.

To build trust, he said politicians and activists must respect the Constitution and resolve sensitive issues legally, not politically.

“Everyone must uphold the spirit of the citizenship oath in the Constitution. Racial discrimination must be addressed through law, not manipulated for political gain,” he said.

He noted Malaysia’s federalism is unique, rooted in local history and customs.

“Federalism is what unites us. As long as the rule of law and constitutional supremacy are respected, Malaysia will remain strong and united.”

On MA63’s ongoing implementation, Wan Ahmad called it both a challenge and an opportunity.

“All Malaysians must respect MA63 just as we respect the 1957 Agreement. The federal government’s authority comes from the sovereign Malay states and the federation expanded with Sabah and Sarawak,” he said, stressing that the agreement should not be seen as divisive.

“It’s an eye-opener to revisit our legal history. We must understand our rights from primary legal documents, not manipulated accounts. For me, Malaysia Day is more than just remembrance. It’s about respecting the 1957 and 1963 agreements as they ensure Malaysia’s unity while honouring the diversity of its member states.”