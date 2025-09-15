Abang Johari highlights unity and MA63 progress on Malaysia Day

BINTULU: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has emphasised unity, respect, and mutual understanding as fundamental values shaping Malaysia since its formation in 1963.

He delivered his Malaysia Day message through Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at the Thanksgiving Ceremony of Other Religions held in conjunction with the national celebration.

Abang Johari described the occasion as a historic reminder of the sacrifices made by the nation’s founding fathers.

This year’s celebration carries the national theme ‘Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka’ and the Sarawak theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur Dalam Malaysia’.

He stated that these themes reflect the spirit of togetherness among diverse communities building a shared future.

The Malaysia Agreement 1963 remains the cornerstone of the Federation according to the Premier.

He highlighted that MA63 has been formally recognised under Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution since 2022.

Thirteen out of twenty-nine demands from Sarawak and Sabah have been resolved so far.

These include recognition of the Sarawak Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, and Rural Water Supply Department as technical departments.

Other outcomes involve Sarawak’s representation in the Inland Revenue Board and regulatory control over gas.

The return of Bintulu Port to Sarawak was also mentioned as a significant achievement.

Abang Johari noted progress in education and healthcare with greater autonomy in curriculum development and dual-language teaching.

He acknowledged increased federal healthcare funding as part of these developments.

These outcomes reflect true partnership and federalism with cooperation from the Federal Government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Premier highlighted Sarawak’s Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 focusing on green economy and renewable energy.

Digital technology and high-value industries are also key components of the state’s economic transformation.

He stated that Sarawak is positioning itself ahead of the curve rather than merely reacting to change.

Economic strategies are designed to ensure prosperity and opportunities for all Sarawakians regardless of location.

Abang Johari commended the uniqueness of Sarawak in hosting the annual Thanksgiving Ceremony of Other Religions.

This event reflects the state’s culture of inclusiveness, tolerance, and respect among its multi-religious society.

He urged preservation of the unity spirit symbolised by the slogan Segulai Sejalai.

The Premier called for rejection of extremism and fanaticism that could disrupt peace and harmony.

He reaffirmed that every citizen remains equal under the Federal Constitution. – Bernama