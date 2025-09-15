400 campers safe after water surge at Kuala Kubu Bharu hot springs

KUALA KUBU BHARU: Approximately 400 people experienced a frightening water surge incident while camping at the Kerling Hot Springs Recreation Centre early this morning.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 5.47 am regarding the dangerous situation.

Assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that a fire engine with six personnel was immediately dispatched to the location.

The water levels began rising around 3 am, trapping holidaymakers who were camping and picnicking in the recreational area.

All victims were successfully guided to higher ground under the supervision of fire and rescue personnel.

Rescue operations to evacuate all trapped individuals continue at this time. – Bernama