M’sia has gained valuable insights into disaster management at AMMDM - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has gained valuable insights into disaster management from fellow ASEAN countries as well as China, Japan, and Korea at the 12th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) held in Brunei, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the knowledge shared by these countries was beneficial to Malaysia, even though the country did not face major disasters such as earthquakes.

“We must learn how to manage disasters, particularly from Japan and China, which frequently experience calamities like floods, snowstorms, landslides, and other natural disasters.

“This is crucial to enhance our preparedness,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, emphasised that the experiences of these nations had highlighted the need for Malaysia to go beyond human effort during disasters, incorporating modern equipment, new technology, and early warning systems.

“We have implemented (modern equipment, new technology, and early warning systems), but they are more advanced than us,” he added.

He said Malaysia remained committed to emulating these countries in terms of their preparedness to face disasters.

Ahmad Zahid also shared ASEAN’s collective commitment, noting that Malaysia had offered to deploy its Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to ASEAN countries severely affected by disasters.

“All ASEAN countries have shown their commitment to this offer,” he said.

In a related matter, Ahmad Zahid said that the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had identified suitable schools to serve as permanent evacuation centres, replacing the current temporary relief centres used during disasters.

“NADMA has worked with schools and identified those frequently used as temporary relief centres to establish permanent evacuation centres equipped with better facilities like bathrooms, toilets, and more comfortable lodging compared to the temporary centres,” he said.

He added that this initiative would utilise part of the RM600 million allocation announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2025 on Oct 18.

“Of course, the Prime Minister expects various productive measures to be implemented, not only by NADMA, which is the coordinating body for disaster response, but also by the State and District Disaster Committees,” he said.

With the allocation, he said NADMA would also strengthen collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including amateur radio associations and four-wheel-drive vehicle groups.

“This is important, especially when telecommunications systems are down. Previously, we relied on GIRN (Government Integrated Radio Network), but this time we will collaborate with these associations, as well as the Department of Social Welfare, for volunteer services,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid is currently in Brunei representing Malaysia at the AMMDM, themed “Building a Resilient ASEAN through Inclusive and Sustainable Disaster Recovery” from Oct 23-25.