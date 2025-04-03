KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must exercise caution before considering any proposal to reopen its embassy in Damascus, Syria, due to the various international sanctions imposed on the country, including economic restrictions, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said although Malaysia’s embassy in Syria was temporarily closed since 2012, affairs involving Malaysian citizens in the country have continued to be effectively managed by an honorary consulate in Damascus.

“Currently, matters concerning 48 Malaysian students and four other Malaysians are being well taken care of by the honorary consulate in Damascus appointed a while ago,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) raised about when Malaysia would reopen its embassy in Syria.

Mohamad stressed the importance of the involvement of all parties to support the peace process and restore stability in Syria.

According to him, Malaysia also calls on all parties to uphold international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions while enhancing diplomacy to achieve lasting stability.

“Malaysia consistently upholds the principle of sovereignty and will not interfere in the affairs of other nations. Malaysia hopes that the Syrian interim government can carry out its mandate fairly and inclusively for the benefit of Syrians,” he said.

Mohamad said Malaysia will also support peace efforts for a comprehensive resolution based on the principles of human rights, justice and sustainable security, adding that as a country committed to global well-being, Malaysia is ready to play a constructive role in supporting Syria’s recovery and reconstruction.