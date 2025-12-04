BACHOK: Malaysia will create history when it hosts the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit involving all the ASEAN countries and six Gulf nations, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He added that the summit would be held in Kuala Lumpur in May.

“Alhamdulillah, our system, our peace and our strong economic growth have attracted global attention for the summit to be held here,” he said at the Kelantan state-level Aidilfitri MADANI 2025 celebration at Pantai Irama here today.

The prime minister added that Malaysia had also invited China to attend the summit, clearly showing Malaysia’s openness to all countries in order to safeguard the interests of the people.

“InsyaAllah, at the end of May, Malaysia will make history again. For the first time, we are organising a summit of ASEAN heads of state together with the leaders of the Gulf nations, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman.

“... we’ve also invited China and there is a strong possibility that its Premier, Li Qiang, will be present.

“We remain friends with all our neighbouring countries. And remain committed to safeguarding the interests of our people... our people must have access to good job opportunities. (We) Must attract new investments - if it is from (the United States of) America, we accept; from Arab countries we accept, from China we accept,” he said.

Elaborating, Anwar said Malaysia is now seen as a reference point for developing and developed countries, especially when it comes to the economy, thus proving that the fiscal and administrative policies adopted are on the right track.

“Alhamdulillah, many foreign leaders have expressed their admiration for the economic stability and investment climate in Malaysia.

“We are not merely talking but delivering real results through economic growth and good inflation control,” he said.