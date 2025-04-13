JOHOR BAHRU: Thirty-five medical officers from the Malaysian Armed Forces will be sent on a humanitarian mission to earthquake-hit Myanmar, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said this follows the government’s agreement in principle to set up a Malaysian field hospital in Myanmar, which was devastated by an earthquake on March 28.

However, he said the hospital’s capacity and location would be determined later, pending approval from the Myanmar government.

“We will be sending 35 medical officers, and the date of deployment is being arranged. We’ll determine the treatment capacity later, as there will also be collaboration with other ASEAN countries that plan to set up field hospitals.

“The field hospital will provide orthopaedic and trauma care, and emergency surgery for victims with fractures and related injuries, to reduce the risk of permanent disability among earthquake victims,” he said.

He added that Malaysia would also take the opportunity to assist in training Myanmar’s medical teams as part of capacity-building efforts in the health sector.

“We’re ready; we’re just waiting for approval and direction from Myanmar on where to deploy,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the opening of BHPetrol Bandar Seri Alam station and the Hari Raya celebration in Bandar Seri Alam today.

Khaled added that the Malaysian government would request that Myanmar ensure the field hospital’s location is secure and free from threats posed by armed groups.

“We’ll be assessing the conflict situation. Hopefully, we’ll be placed in an area that is not only safe but where the safety of our medical personnel is guaranteed,” he added.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the government had agreed in principle to set up a Malaysian field hospital in Myanmar, following approval from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at last week’s Cabinet meeting.