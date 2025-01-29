KUALA LUMPUR: A Special Inter-Agency Coordination Committee, to be managed by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Malaysia Waqf Foundation, will be established to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to rebuilding Gaza.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the department fully supported the Prime Minister’s efforts to construct a school, hospital, and mosque in Gaza, Palestine, as announced today.

“To that end, at the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), I will form and chair a Special Inter-Agency Coordination Committee, managed by JAKIM and the Malaysia Waqf Foundation, to mobilise potential and comprehensive strategies in support of the Prime Minister’s commitment.

“This Special Committee will collaborate with state Islamic authorities and strategic partners to enhance community-wide cooperation in Gaza’s reconstruction,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Na’im also called on the public to pray for the successful implementation of these plans.

“May Allah SWT grant peace and strength to the Palestinian people in enduring this immense hardship,” he added.

Anwar today announced that Malaysia’s assistance in rebuilding Gaza and Palestine would be carried out through collaboration between Malaysians and the private sector.

He said the reconstruction efforts in Gaza would also involve cooperation between the Japanese and Malaysian governments, with plans to establish and launch a fund through the East Asia programme.

Last Sunday, a three-phase ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel came into effect, with the first phase lasting six weeks. The agreement came after more than 460 days of conflict, which caused massive destruction in Gaza and claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians.