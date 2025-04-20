M’sians turn to gold for wealth security as prices soar

PETALING JAYA: As gold prices continue their upward trajectory, more Malaysians are turning to the precious metal as a hedge against inflation and a tool for wealth preservation.

The surge in value has also sparked growing interest in alternative forms of gold, such as gold-plated jewellery, which is increasingly popular among everyday consumers for its affordability and attractive designs.

Gold investor-turned-seller Norshida Majid, 46, from Perak, said today’s gold-plated jewellery designs are eye-catching and appealing, particularly for daily wear.

“I used to buy them too, because they’re stylish and cheap, so you don’t worry too much about them getting ruined. But people need to understand that imitation gold doesn’t last – sometimes the gold deteriorates six months later,”she told theSun.

Despite this, she believes gold-plated accessories still hold value – not as investments, but as confidence-boosting fashion items.

“They look great, and that’s enough for many people. If you feel good and look good, that’s all that matters. Women need that kind of confidence, and accessories can really help,” she added.

However, Norshida cautioned that gold-plated pieces are not suitable for investment purposes, as they lack real gold content.

“Investment-grade jewellery is typically made from 916 gold (22K). Serious investors prefer pure 999 gold (24K), usually in the form of solid bars or chains.”

Having started her collection in her teenage years, Norshida now focuses on acquiring gold bars and chains, viewing them as long-term assets.

“True investors don’t liquidate their gold collections on a whim. It takes discipline. I keep adding to mine whenever I can because I believe the price will keep rising.”

Another gold enthusiast Amir Kamal Hamidon, 34, from Seremban, began collecting gold in 2020 when prices were around RM275 per gram.

“Back then I bought gold bars, but now I prefer using bank schemes where I can accumulate gold by the gram and store it safely at the bank,” he said. “Once I reach 50 grams, I’ll be able to withdraw the whole chunk and keep it with me.

Despite the rising cost, Amir remains optimistic.

“The price has definitely gone up, but that shouldn’t discourage people. Gold is one of few investments that reward you fairly, and you don’t need a course to get started.”

For mother of three, 57-year-old Zaleha Yahya from Johor, gold is both a passion and financial strategy. She said she has been collecting for 15 years and sees the price hike as good news.

“Yes, I would definitely add more bars to my collection. It gives me peace of mind. I’m passionate about investing, and gold is something I’m naturally drawn to,” she said.

Global gold prices hit a new high last week, trading at more than $3,350 (RM14,765) an ounce, creating a buzz online and reinforcing gold’s enduring appeal among collectors and investors alike.