KUCHING: Discussions on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the context of education have been successfully implemented thanks to strong cooperation between the Federal and state governments, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Speaking at the ‘Malam Berambeh Segulai Sejalai’ event here tonight, she said sustained commitment at both the Federal and the state levels was crucial to elevating the standard of education both regionally and nationally.

“We will continue to ensure the process runs smoothly, and that certainly includes the commitment of the Sarawak Government along with my other colleagues, especially in making sure that the MA63 is truly realised.

“Sarawak is the first state that has worked with the Federal Government to ensure MA63—especially in the field of education—becomes a reality and is implemented diligently,” she said.

The event was held in conjunction with the 54th National Teachers’ Day 2025 celebration, which culminates tomorrow with Sarawak as the host.

Recently, Sarawak Deputy Minister I for Education, Innovation and Talent Development (Education and Innovation) Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said Sarawak had submitted 15 key proposals during negotiations related to the enhancement of state-level autonomy, which had been presented in the Dewan Rakyat and showed positive progress.

According to him, the state’s cooperation with the Ministry of Education has improved, including the approval for Sarawak to conduct its own Year Six examinations following the abolition of the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR).

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the vibrancy of this year’s event in the Land of the Hornbills had set a new benchmark.

“The vibe is truly extraordinary. So, next year’s host will be facing a real challenge because the benchmark set by Sarawak is so high,” she said.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Education Minister Wong Lah Woh, Sarawak Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, and Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan.

Earlier, the event was enlivened by musical and traditional dance performances by several schools from Sarawak.