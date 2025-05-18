71 schools to go virtual amid Asean Summit

PETALING JAYA: To minimise disruption during the Asean Summit, the Education Ministry has announced that 71 schools in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will adopt home-based teaching and learning on May 26 and 27.

The Education Ministry, in a statement, said the move is in response to road closures and heightened security measures in place during the regional bloc’s high-level summit, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur under the theme “Asean: Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

The Prime Minister’s Office, through its senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, stressed the need for seamless coordination among government agencies as Malaysia assumes the Asean chairmanship for 2025.

In tandem with this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the private sector to implement work-from-home policies to ease traffic congestion and logistical strain.

The schools affected are located in high-traffic zones and near key summit venues.

In the Petaling Utama district of Selangor, the schools affected are SK Lembah Subang, SK Assunta (Satu), SK (L) Bukit Bintang (1), SK Methodist PJ, SK Jalan Selangor (Satu), SK 2 Jalan Selangor, SK Satu Sultan Alam Shah, SK 2 Sultan Alam Shah, SK Sungei Way and SJK(T) Vivekananda. The secondary schools involved are SMK Sri Utama, SMK Lembah Subang, SMK Assunta, SMK (L) Bukit Bintang, SMK Katholik, SMK La Salle PJ, SMK Sultan Abdul Samad and SMK (P) Taman Petaling.

In Petaling Perdana, the schools are SK TUDM Subang, SK TTDI Jaya, SK Bukit Jelutong, SMK TTDI Jaya, SMK Shah Alam and SMK Bukit Jelutong.

In Sepang, it will be implemented at SK Cyberjaya, SK Taman Putra Perdana, SK Taman Putra Perdana 2, SJK (C) Union, SMK Cyberjaya and SMK Putra Perdana.

For the Keramat area in Kuala Lumpur, the schools are SMK Convent Bukit Nanas, SMK Puteri Wilayah, SMK Padang Tembak, SMK Puteri Ampang, SMK Seri Ampang, SMK Puteri Titiwangsa, SMK Seri Titiwangsa, St John’s Institution, SK Convent 1 and 2 Bukit Nanas, SK St John’s 1, SJKC Nan Kai, SK Kg Bharu, SK Pendidikan Khas Kg Bharu, SJKT Jalan Fletcher, SK Jalan Kuantan 2, SK Padang Tembak 1 and 2, SK Polis Depot, SK Jalan Gurney 1 and 2 and SK Jalan Raja Muda.

In Sentul, the schools include SMK Maxwell, SMK Kiaramas, SJKT Appar, SJKC Chung Kwok, SK (L) Jalan Batu, SK (P) Jalan Batu, SK Pendidikan Khas Jalan Batu and SK Kiaramas.

In the Bangsar and Pudu areas, the schools are SK Pendidikan Khas Jalan Peel (Taman Maluri), SMK (P) Bandaraya, SMK (P) Jalan Pudu, SMK (P) Methodist KL, SJKC Kuen Cheng 1, SK Jalan Hang Tuah, SK (P) Pudu, SJKC Kung Min, SK Jalan Pasar, SK Dato Abu Bakar and SK Sultan Hishamuddin Alam Shah.

The Education Ministry emphasised that the decision is intended to ensure learning continues with minimal interruption while enabling the smooth conduct of the Asean Summit.

“The ministry is confident that the experience of virtual teaching and learning during the Covid-19 pandemic and in previous disaster situations will help ensure continuity in the learning process while safeguarding the well-being of students, teachers and the entire school community.

“Parents, guardians, students, teachers and school staff involved are advised to refer to the official channels of their respective schools to obtain further information on the implementation of the concept.”

It was also reported that police will soon release a list of roads affected by the summit.