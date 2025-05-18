FEAR of missing out, also known as FOMO, has a grip on many of us — especially the younger generation — given the rise of viral food trends and other popular items.

While it is valid to feel this way, we may need to ask ourselves whether such feelings warrant certain reactions when we miss out on trying the latest food or beverage craze.

A woman recently questioned the hype surrounding a tiramisu dessert sold by a well-known coffee house, believed to be sold out or low in stock lately following its recent launch.

In her Threads post, she claimed to have overheard the coffee shop staff talking about two customers’ extreme reaction upon learning that they could not reserve the viral tiramisu dessert.

She added that the customers allegedly shouted at the staff.

This prompted the woman to question the sudden craze over the classic Italian dessert.

“Do you guys really love tiramisu, or is it just FOMO? Tiramisu has been around for a really long time,” she wrote in her post.

Videos on TikTok also show several Malaysians waiting before the shop opens to contacting the coffee shop to inquire if the dessert is in stock.

Many users agreed that the tiramisu hype is probably driven by FOMO, leaving them equally puzzled.

“The funny thing is that those ‘tiramisu lovers’ eager to hunt down the viral dessert don’t even know what tiramisu tastes like. I’ve read many complaints online saying it’s too bitter or contains too much coffee, which just shows it’s mostly FOMO,” one user observed.

“This FOMO is like a disease. It’s not as if you’ll die if you don’t get your hands on the tiramisu,” another user quipped.

“Some people are ridiculous—this dessert is already out of stock and yet they still get angry about it. I pity the staff. It is what it is; there are plenty of other places that sell tiramisu,” said another commenter.