MACC actively engaged in Whistleblower Protection Act amendments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is playing an active role in efforts to amend the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711), which is currently at the stakeholder engagement stage.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said discussions with the Attorney-General are ongoing to update the 15-year-old legislation.

“MACC is very involved in this legal reform because we see the necessity and effectiveness of this law for our work.

“It is expected that the bill will be tabled in the third parliamentary session this year, at least, that is the hope,” he told reporters after recording the ‘Bicara Naratif’ programme at Wisma Berita RTM here today.

Among the key improvements under consideration is enhanced protection for whistleblowers who unintentionally disclose corruption-related information to parties other than the authorities.

Currently, whistleblower protection is revoked if the individual is found to have shared information with anyone other than MACC, Azam pointed out.

“Secondly, protection should be extended to individuals who, under certain circumstances, are compelled to be involved in a case even if their role is minimal but still wish to come forward with information.

“Under the existing law, even the slightest involvement disqualifies them from protection. We are reviewing amendments to allow exemptions for those willing to provide information to enforcement agencies, especially MACC,” he said.

Azam said the proposed changes would also enable private sector organisations with their own whistleblower protection programmes to be legally safeguarded. Currently, only enforcement agencies have the authority to provide such protection.