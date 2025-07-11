MACC and IACA join forces to combat global corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has taken a significant step in strengthening global anti-corruption efforts by signing a letter of intent (LOI) with the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA). The agreement aims to explore new opportunities in corruption prevention at an international level.

The LOI was signed by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and IACA Deacon Prof Slagjana Tasevayang. Azam highlighted the importance of international collaboration, stating that the partnership would leverage expertise in capacity building and anti-corruption strategies.

“The global technological advancements also bring new change, where there exists transnational corruption, complex financial crime and sophisticated digital threats. With such complex developments, no agency or country can stand on its own,“ Azam said.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures, including IACA advisor Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, MACC Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar, and MACC Policy, Planning and Research Division director Rasidah Abdul Karim.

This collaboration is expected to provide MACC officers and regional partners access to global expertise, academic resources, and a professional network to enhance anti-corruption measures. - Bernama