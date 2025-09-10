MACC arrests 27 including 18 enforcement officers in counter-setting syndicate probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested 27 individuals including 18 enforcement agency officers for suspected involvement in a counter-setting syndicate that facilitates illegal foreign entry.

All suspects comprising 19 men and eight women aged between 20 and 50 were detained yesterday during operations across Selangor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan.

The individuals are suspected of giving and receiving bribes to facilitate foreign nationals’ entry into Malaysia without following prescribed procedures.

MACC seized more than RM200,000 in cash along with jewellery, gold bars, vehicles, motorcycles, handbags, watches and telecommunications devices during the operation.

The commission also froze 40 bank accounts comprising 34 individual accounts and six company accounts with a total value exceeding RM1 million.

MACC filed remand applications at Magistrate’s Courts in Shah Alam, Melaka, Seremban and Kuala Lumpur this morning.

All suspects have been remanded for three to seven days effective today following the court applications.

The detained individuals include five company owners, one company manager and three members of the public alongside the 18 enforcement officers.

Deputy chief commissioner Datuk Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests and stated investigations are being conducted under Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama