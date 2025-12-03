KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a company director with the title Datuk on suspicion of being involved in money laundering activities related to the sale and purchase of a tanker vessel.

According to a source, the man, in his 50s, was detained at about 4.30 pm yesterday when he appeared at the MACC Johor office to record his statement.

“The suspect is believed to have received, transferred, and utilised illicit proceeds linked to the sale and purchase of an oil tanker through an agreement signed with another company around November 2021.

“He is suspected of being involved in money laundering activities between 2021 and 2022,” the source said.

MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division director Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the arrest, saying that the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The source added that Magistrate Noorfazlin Hamdan granted a four-day remand order until March 15 following an application by MACC at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court this morning.