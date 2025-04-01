MACC arrests man in Puspakom bribery probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a man in connection with a corruption case involving heavy vehicle inspections at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) in the capital.

MACC said that the man, in his 40s, was arrested yesterday, following a strategic collaboration between the commission and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“The individual was handed over by JPJ to MACC, and was arrested after his statement was recorded at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya,” the commission said in a statement.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect made payments, totalling hundreds of ringgit for each vehicle inspected, in exchange for approving heavy vehicle inspections at Puspakom,” it said.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, and an application for a remand order against the man will be made at the Putrajaya Court this morning.

MACC also emphasised that the arrest underscores both the MACC’s and JPJ’s commitment to safeguarding the vehicle inspection process, and ensuring it remains free from corruption.

The commission also reiterates its commitment to combating corruption, particularly in the enforcement sector, to ensure that public services in Malaysia remain transparent, maintain integrity, and are trusted by the people.

Meanwhile, in PUTRAJAYA, the man has been remanded for one week, from today until Friday, to assist with the MACC investigation.

The remand order was granted by Magistrate Joanne Tan Xin Ying after allowing the application submitted by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Earlier, the man was seen arriving at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court Complex around 10 am, accompanied by several MACC officers.