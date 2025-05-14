KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested three bank officers from two financial institutions in the federal capital for alleged involvement in money laundering and corruption linked to loan applications exceeding RM21 million.

According to a source, the male suspects - a business manager, a department head, and a branch manager, aged between 30 and 40, were detained between 4 pm and 5 pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya while giving their statements.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the trio were involved in acquiring, transferring, and using illicit funds received as bribes from three companies in 2024.

“One of them, a department head, is believed to have solicited and accepted over RM170,000 from the companies as a reward for processing and approving five loan applications totalling more than RM21 million,” the source said.

The MACC also froze four bank accounts belonging to the suspects, involving around RM268,000, and seized three mobile devices and a laptop.

All three have been remanded for five days starting today, following approval by Magistrate Mohd Dinie Shazwan Ab Shukor at the Putrajaya Sessions Court.

In a separate case, three individuals, including a former company executive director, were also remanded for five days beginning today over alleged conspiracy to use falsified documents in claims worth about RM2.5 million.

The suspects - a man and two women aged between 30 and 40, were arrested yesterday between 4 pm and 7 pm while giving their statements at the MACC headquarters.

“They are believed to have committed the offences between 2022 and 2024, involving reimbursement and bonus payment claims totalling approximately RM2.5 million,” the source added.

MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division director Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed the arrests in both cases, adding that investigations are being conducted under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for abetment.