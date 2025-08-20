MACC busts RM250mil tobacco smuggling ring in major raid

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has dismantled a major tobacco and cigar smuggling syndicate that caused the government to lose over RM250 million in tax revenue between 2020 and 2024.

The joint operation, dubbed Operation Sikaro, was led by MACC’s Special Operations Division with support from the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD). Raids were conducted at 14 locations across the Klang Valley and Johor yesterday.

According to sources, the operation targeted business premises and company owners involved in tobacco, cigar, and alcoholic beverage distribution activities.

“Following the raids, MACC has frozen personal and corporate bank accounts worth approximately RM218 million,“ a source revealed.

“Meanwhile, RMCD has also suspended the import licences of several companies identified as being involved in these activities to allow for further investigations.”

The syndicate is believed to have involved enforcement agency officers, with investigations focusing on efforts to trace and seize other assets belonging to those involved through money laundering activities.

MACC special operations division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the raids, stating that investigations are being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

He emphasised that MACC will not compromise with any party attempting to profit through corruption, money laundering, and smuggling activities that harm the nation.

The operation represents one of the largest crackdowns on tobacco smuggling syndicates in recent years, highlighting the government’s commitment to protecting revenue and combating organised crime.