MACC busts tyre smuggling ring causing RM350 million tax losses

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has successfully uncovered tyre smuggling activities and forged import and export documents believed to have caused approximately RM350 million in government tax revenue losses since 2020.

MACC sources revealed the exposure came through Operation Grip raids conducted simultaneously at 23 locations across the Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor.

The raids targeted companies importing tyres along with their warehouses and storage containers.

MACC has frozen private and company bank accounts with an estimated value of approximately RM70 million following these operations.

Further investigations now focus on detecting and seizing additional assets suspected of being obtained through money laundering activities.

These assets may belong to either Royal Malaysian Customs Department officers or the tyre importing companies involved.

The issue of substandard used tyres represents a significant safety concern comparable to a time bomb for consumers.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed the raid and ongoing investigation.

He stated the investigation follows Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Mohamad Zamri emphasised that MACC will not compromise with any party profiting through corruption, money laundering, or smuggling activities detrimental to the country.

A Bernama survey during raids on three tyre sales premises revealed one location storing various tyre types in 12 containers stacked vertically four storeys high.

The business premises contained numerous tyre varieties from various local and foreign manufacturers.

Some tyres were being sold for as low as RM85 during the raid observations.

The operation was led by the MACC Special Operations Division in collaboration with multiple agencies.

Participating agencies included the Inland Revenue Board, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department. – Bernama