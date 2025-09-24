MACC chief to propose suspension of DPP arrested in drug case

CYBERJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said he will propose to Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar that the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) arrested by police yesterday for alleged drug possession be temporarily relieved of duty.

Azam said the DPP had only recently reported for duty at the MACC on attachment from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), and described the incident as unexpected, adding that it is now under police investigation.

He told reporters he would personally discuss and propose to the Attorney-General that this DPP be temporarily relieved from handling prosecutions in court, as he has only just begun his attachment with the MACC.

When asked whether the DPP had undergone a health screening, including a drug test, prior to reporting for duty, Azam said the matter was under the purview of the AGC as the DPP had previously served in the department.

Azam stated he believes the DPP has undergone the necessary screenings, including drug tests, which are mandatory for all civil servants, including DPPs.

He added that in his view, this incident is purely the result of the DPP’s own actions, if any.

Earlier, the MACC confirmed that a DPP who had just reported for duty last week was arrested by police yesterday for alleged drug possession.

According to the MACC, the DPP was detained at his residence, where police reportedly discovered prohibited substances suspected to be drugs.

The MACC stressed it would not compromise on any misconduct, breach of the law or criminal act involving any of its officers or staff.

The commission remains committed to upholding integrity and good governance within the organisation. – Bernama