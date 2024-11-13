MACC detains ex-senior manager for allegedly making false claims of RM2m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a former senior engineering manager of an essential goods manufacturing company suspected of being involved in fraudulent claims amounting to approximately RM2 million.

In a statement today, MACC confirmed that the male suspect, in his 40s, was arrested at 6 pm yesterday when he was present to give his statement at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

MACC said the suspect is believed to be involved in approving fraudulent claims on behalf of an associate’s company for repair works and embezzling company funds by revealing internal information about the bid prices of other companies.

“The suspect is also believed to have deceived the company he worked for by providing information about the procurement needs for the repair works of production machinery for essential goods, involving a sum of approximately RM2 million,“ read the statement.

It said that initial investigations revealed that the suspect committed the offences between 2019 and this year, adding that he has been remanded from today until Saturday.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that an investigation is being conducted under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.