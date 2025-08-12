MACC detains three for false claims in Sabah and Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three individuals in separate cases involving false claims in Sabah and Selangor.

In Sabah, two businesspersons were arrested for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims under the Small and Medium Industry (SMI) Assistance Programme.

The suspects, a man and a woman in their 50s, were detained at the Sabah MACC office while giving their statements.

Investigations revealed the duo submitted false claims worth over RM3.6 million to the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) between 2022 and 2023.

One claim involved the supply of retort machines and equipment worth over RM400,000, while the other covered MeSTI, My Food, and halal certification services valued at over RM3.2 million.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrests, stating the case is being probed under Sections 18 and 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009.

Both suspects were released on RM10,000 bail each after posting RM1,000 and will face charges at the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Sessions Court this Thursday.

In Selangor, a company director was detained for allegedly submitting false documents involving travel claims and air conditioner purchases worth RM33,000.

The female suspect, also in her 50s, was arrested at the Selangor MACC office while providing her statement.

Investigations suggest the offences occurred between 2022 and 2023, with the suspect submitting claims for transactions that never took place.

Selangor MACC deputy director Khairul Izwan Karim confirmed the arrest, adding the case is being investigated under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

The suspect is expected to be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow. – Bernama