MACC finds RM11m crypto highway fund corruption investigation

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detected the use of RM11 million in digital currency, believed to be proceeds from the misappropriation of sukuk funds meant for highway construction, involving several individual and company accounts.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the money is suspected to have been obtained from sukuk funds and spent through digital transactions, which are currently under further investigation.

“We are tracking how the RM11 million was withdrawn and spent. It is believed to be linked to the misuse of highway sukuk funds.

“Further investigations are ongoing, including examining the connection between these transactions and several other witnesses,” he said at a press conference here today.

Azam said at least 10 more witnesses will be called soon to assist in the investigation.

So far, MACC has recorded statements from 55 individuals and made nine arrests, he said.

Raids have also been carried out, including at the main suspect’s residence, with 14 individual accounts and eight company accounts frozen, involving a total of RM156 million.

He said the investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 also involves the misappropriation of funds related to alcohol and unlicensed gambling activities, estimated to involve RM25 million.

“The investigation is expected to be completed within two months, though there may be updates earlier than that. We will provide information from time to time,” he said.

Previously, media reported that the MACC had seized various assets – including handbags, jewellery, luxury vehicles, watches, cash and high-end residences – estimated to be worth RM32 million, believed to belong to a highway concession holder with the title Tan Sri.