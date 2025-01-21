PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) froze over RM116 million in assets last year under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

In a special press conference here today, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that assets worth more than RM97 million were also seized during operations carried out over the same period.

He said that according to statistics, 1,163 cases with compounds amounting to RM60.82 million were also recorded.

“MACC also forfeited assets valued at over RM12 million and recorded a compound of RM60,824,” he said.

Azam explained that the forfeiture of assets was carried out under various legal provisions, including the Criminal Procedure Code and the MACC Act 2009.

He added that throughout 2024, 1,334 individuals were arrested, and 453 of them were charged in court.