KUALA LUMPUR: Assets worth £132 million (about RM758.2 million) in London, belonging to Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, widow of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, have been frozen under a court order obtained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a report in an English daily, the Kuala Lumpur High Court, presided over by Judge Azhar Abdul Hamid, granted the MACC’s application in an ex parte hearing earlier today.

The court was reportedly satisfied that the assets may be linked to offences under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

It was reported that the frozen assets include two commercial buildings, five luxury residences, and a bank account in the United Kingdom.

The freeze is believed to be part of ongoing efforts to trace and recover assets suspected to be connected to unlawful activities.

