KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the process of obtaining relevant documents for its investigation into the encroachment of land used for durian farming in Raub, Pahang.

The MACC Strategic Communications Division said that these documents were required for review and to record witness statements.

“The MACC has also identified several individuals involved in cultivating the affected lands,“ the statement read.

Earlier reports indicated that the MACC had compiled a list of individuals believed to be involved in the land encroachment case in Raub.

On Thursday, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressed shock after learning that 10,521 hectares (26,000 acres) of land in Raub had been encroached upon over several decades for durian cultivation.

Previously, enforcement operations carried out on the durian farms in Raub sparked various reactions, with farmers reportedly dissatisfied after their crops were destroyed.

The operation, involving the police and the Pahang State Enforcement Unit (UPNP), was carried out on plantations that had been established without authorisation.