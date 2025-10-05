PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) does not deny the possibility of recalling a corporate figure with the title “Tan Sri” and his family to record their statements in an investigation involving Sapura Energy Berhad (SEB) shares worth over RM500 million.

In a media release today, MACC’s Strategic Communications Division informed that, as of now, no individuals have been arrested regarding this case, Sinar Harian reported.

It stated that the money laundering investigation is still ongoing and urged all the parties to avoid speculation to ensure a smooth investigative process.

“This case is seen as a test of the integrity of corporate governance and the transparency of public fund management in publicly listed companies in Malaysia,“ according to the statement.

On May 8, MACC opened the probe against the “Tan Sri” for possible misconduct connected to a number of investments made during the merger of Sapura Kencana Petroleum Bhd (SKPB) and Sapuracrest Petroleum Bhd, which was subsequently rebranded to SEB.