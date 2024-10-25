MACC monitors all airports to detect potential counter setting - Azam

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) continuously monitors all airports to detect potential counter-setting activities at the country’s entry points, said Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He stated that particular focus is given to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), as it serves as the main gateway for foreign nationals.

“There may be other places like Johor that also have entry counters, but KLIA is the largest. Monitoring is also conducted in states where immigration checks are required for entry,“ he told reporters after the state-level Governance Enhancement Appreciation ceremony here today.

MACC previously uncovered a syndicate involved in bringing foreign nationals into the country, including from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, and Nepal, through entry points bypassing proper authority checks.

Several enforcement officers from an agency stationed at the nation’s entry points are suspected of being involved in the syndicate for allegedly acting as informants to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals without the required procedures via a modus operandi known as counter setting.

When asked about the status of the 1BestariNet case, Azam said the investigation is ongoing.

“As I said, I’ll hold off on any announcements for now. Let’s wait until my officers complete their investigation. We are not ready to make an announcement—let’s allow some more time,“ he said.

MACC had previously initiated an investigation into payment claims for the Education Ministry’s RM4 billion 1BestariNet service tender, awarded to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd in 2011.

On Oct 18, Azam was reported as saying that the MACC was also scrutinising governance issues as part of the 1BestariNet investigation, and would summon several individuals, including former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to assist in the inquiry.