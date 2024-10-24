MBI probe: MACC uncovers fresh lead

NILAI: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has uncovered a fresh lead in its investigation into the corruption case involving Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) over a sand mining concession.

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, however, said the details cannot yet be disclosed as the commission is still conducting a thorough investigation, including gathering witness statements.

He spoke to reporters after the passing-out parade involving MACC officers who completed the Basic Training Programme Series 28 No. 1/2023 at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy here today.

Previously, Azam said that MACC had frozen assets worth millions of ringgit involving the MBI case over the sand mining concession.