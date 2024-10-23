Two including ex-senior civil servant held over RM50,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two individuals, including a former senior civil servant, on suspicion of bribery totalling RM50,000 in exchange for assistance in securing projects from a government department.

An MACC source said that the two male suspects, in their 20s and 50s, were apprehended at 5 pm yesterday, while appearing to record their statements at the Johor MACC Office.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the offences took place between 2021 and this year. One of the suspects, a former senior civil servant, is believed to have received approximately RM50,000 in cash, in stages, from the second suspect, a company director, in return for facilitating three projects for the company,” the source said.

Subsequently, the two suspects were remanded for six days, until Oct 28, following an application by the MACC at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court, this morning.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrests and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.