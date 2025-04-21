MACC officer facing internal probe following Op Noda Khas

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an internal investigation after one of its officers was inspected by police in the recent Op Noda Khas at an entertainment outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

“Further investigations have been handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police, and the MACC will extend full cooperation to the authorities in their probe into the incident.

“In line with this, the MACC has opened an internal investigation paper to thoroughly assess the officer’s involvement and determine whether there has been any breach of service ethics or the law,” it said in a statement today.

The commission stressed that it will not compromise if any of its officers are found to have broken the law or tarnished the institution’s integrity.

“Firm action will be taken in line with the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity that form the core of the MACC’s mission,” the statement added.