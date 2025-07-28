MACC questions 32 in RM950m scrap metal smuggling probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from 32 individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into a scrap metal and e-waste smuggling syndicate.

The probe follows recent raids conducted across five states, targeting a network suspected of evading export taxes worth over RM950 million.

A source familiar with the case revealed that the MACC is identifying additional individuals to assist in the investigation. Authorities are also examining potential corruption under Section 16 and Section 18 of the MACC Act.

Among those questioned was a man holding the title Datuk Seri, who is reportedly linked to the smuggling operation. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier reports indicated that the syndicate allegedly paid bribes to enforcement officers, resulting in significant tax losses for the government. The MACC continues to pursue leads to dismantle the network and recover lost revenue. - Bernama