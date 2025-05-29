MACC ready to send officers to Denmark

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is ready to send its officers to Denmark to enhance their knowledge and study best practices in corruption prevention.

Its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki shared this in a Facebook post on the commission’s official page, following a visit by Danish Ambassador to Malaysia, Kristine Vangkilde Berner, to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

“I am greatly encouraged by the International Division of the Danish Parliamentary Ombudsman’s intention to visit Malaysia to explore potential institutional collaboration.

“This meeting also paves the way for MACC to develop more instrumental anti-corruption networks,” Azam said in the post.

He added that the Danish Embassy in Malaysia had conveyed its willingness to collaborate with the MACC on anti-corruption initiatives.