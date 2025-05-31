PM Anwar extends donation to help girl with cerebral palsy

KUALA LUMPUR: May 31 (Bernama) -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has contributed towards the purchase of a buggy wheelchair to aid the mobility of Nur Zara Hana Zamir, a young girl with cerebral palsy.

The contribution was presented by the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi to Nur Zara Hana’s father, during a visit to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, in Kuantan.

Ahmad Farhan said that Nur Zara Hana had recently undergone surgery to have a tube installed in her stomach, to assist with her eating and drinking.

“I also pray that Zamir, and all parents who tirelessly care for their beloved children, will continue to be granted ease in their affairs, so they can devote all their energy to their children,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad Farhan added that, despite the challenges of caring for another child with autism, Zamir never gave up, and supported his family by selling kuih akok in Sungai Ular, Kuantan.