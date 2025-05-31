Learning maths through play and daily life

THERE was a time when numbers were more than just symbols on exam papers or exercises on worksheets.

Mathematics revealed itself naturally during childhood play while we measured ingredients in the kitchen or counted shells on the beach.

Over time, this joy has been replaced by pressure from exams, tuition sessions and tightly packed academic schedules.

Today, school holidays often resemble extensions of the school term. Many students spend their breaks in additional classes, remedial lessons and revision classes.

Concerned about academic progress, families enrol children in continuous tuition with the aim of addressing learning gaps before the next term begins.

However, children are not machines in need of constant adjustments. They are curious learners who thrive when given opportunities to explore their surroundings.

Some of the most meaningful mathematical understandings can emerge outside the classroom, particularly when there is freedom to experiment and play.

The holiday period offers a valuable opportunity to reconnect with mathematics in ways that are enjoyable, practical and imaginative.

Mathematical thinking exists in many parts of daily life. Games such as dominos promote counting, pattern recognition and strategic thinking.

Traditional activities like congkak or card sorting can improve number sense in ways that feel natural rather than

like formal lessons. Even classic board games such as Snakes and Ladders or Monopoly can provide insights into probability, mental calculation and decision-making.

The kitchen is another space where mathematics can come alive. Cooking involves multiplying, dividing and converting measurements, all within a meaningful context.

Planning a family trip can lead to discussions about distance, time, budgeting and resource management. These everyday tasks allow children to apply mathematics without pressure, helping them to see the subject as a useful and relevant tool.

For students who find mathematics difficult or intimidating, these experiences can be transformative.

When numbers are part of a game, a recipe or a journey plan, the focus shifts from memorisation to problem-solving. Understanding grows and the anxiety often associated with the subject begins to ease.

This does not mean that all structures must be removed. For those who prefer some continuity, light learning can still be part of the holiday routine.

Short engaging challenges or mathematics journals focused on holiday themes can be both fun and educational.

Educational websites and mobile applications now offer puzzles that reward creativity and logic rather than speed and repetition.

It is important to remember that rest is also a vital part of learning. Just as athletes perform better after recovery periods, students benefit from breaks that allow them to return refreshed and ready to learn.

This is particularly true for those who struggle with mathematics during the school term. Rest and play can help rebuild confidence while constant drilling may lead to burnout and discouragement.

School holidays do not need to become unstructured or unproductive. They can become an opportunity to show children that mathematics exists all around them. With a bit of intention, families can incorporate mathematics into shared activities without turning them into lessons.

Counting ingredients, keeping score in games, measuring distances or telling stories with numbers can all contribute to deeper understanding in a relaxed environment.

The classroom will always be there. Academic learning will resume in due course.

In the meantime, the school holiday can serve as a reminder that mathematics is not limited to textbooks or test scores. It is present in everyday decisions, joyful discoveries and playful moments.

Bringing back the joy of numbers does not require special equipment or advanced knowledge. It requires time, attention and a willingness to see the world through a mathematical lens.

This holiday, help children rediscover that learning can be both meaningful and enjoyable.

Syed Azman Syed Ismail and Assoc Prof Dr Siti Mistima Maat are from the Faculty of Education, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

