KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from 24 individuals to assist in investigations regarding the issue of importing hazardous goods via cargo at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which is suspected to involve elements of corruption.

According to sources, the individuals summoned include employees from three companies, as well as officers and staff from three enforcement agencies at KLIA.

“The investigation was conducted following activities involving the importation of hazardous chemicals that did not adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP), thereby exposing KLIA to security threats.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the chemicals were declared as accessory products or household items to mislead the authorities,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division Senior Director Datuk Idris Zaharudin said that the commission is currently identifying governance weaknesses that allowed these hazardous goods to be easily imported.

He added that an investigation paper has been opened by the Governance Investigation Division (BPT) to examine governance, administration, management and enforcement weaknesses that facilitated the easy importation of these dangerous items.