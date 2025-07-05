MACC resumes questioning Ismail Sabri over graft probe

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob returned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to continue giving his statement in an investigation into corruption and money laundering allegations linked to him.

The vehicle carrying the country’s ninth prime minister arrived at the MACC headquarters here at 10.54 am.

The Bera Member of Parliament is being investigated over suspected corruption and money laundering involving expenditure and funding for promotional and publicity programmes under the Keluarga Malaysia initiative during his tenure as prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Previously, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation into the case involving Ismail Sabri was currently 15 to 20 per cent complete.