KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a forfeiture order against USD954,299.58 (approximately RM4.05 million) held in a BSI Bank account in Switzerland, linked to the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

In a statement today, the MACC said this marks the commission’s first successful recovery of overseas assets without having to pursue prosecution.

The High Court’s approval was granted by Justice K Muniandy after the deputy public prosecutor informed the court that there were no objections or claims raised by any party during proceedings before the High Court (Criminal Division 2) in Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

In his judgment, Justice Muniandy allowed the forfeiture of the funds held in a bank account under the name Derivale Limited, with Azlin Alias named as the beneficiary. The funds are now forfeited to the Government of Malaysia through the MACC.

The forfeiture was granted under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, the statement read.