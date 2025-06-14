EAGLE Football Holdings, one of the most active investors in global football clubs, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The France-based company submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the report added, citing a company statement.

The firm has been working with UBS Group AG on the potential IPO, the report said.

Eagle Football, run by U.S. businessman John Textor, holds stakes in multiple football clubs including Olympique Lyonnais, Crystal Palace and Brazil's Botafogo.

The SEC and Eagle Football did not immediately respond to request for comment outside regular business hours.