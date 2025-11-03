MACC to call up ‘whistleblower’ over corruption video

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will call up a “whistleblower” to give a statement on a video linking a Sabah leader to a corruption scandal in the state.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said that it would allow an investigation to be conducted on the leader based on new evidence received from the statement of the “whistleblower”.

“There’s no issue of MACC trying to delay or protect any party in this case. Our role is to investigate and not as a decision maker,” he said at a media conference after the signing of a cooperation note between MACC and the Kota Kinabalu mayor here today.

MACC was represented by Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy while Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah signed the note on behalf of the city council, and were witnessed by Azam.

Azam also shared that MACC had yet to take a statement from the leader implicated in the video and that the video, which went viral with claims of corruption linked to a mineral mining project in the state, needed to be verified for its authenticity.