MOE to announce Form Six admission offers tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Admission offers to Form Six Semester 1 for the 2025 academic year can be viewed online starting tomorrow (May 19) via https://sst6.moe.gov.my/ or through the students’ respective schools.

The Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement today, said that students who did not receive an offer may submit an appeal from May 19 to 25. The results of the appeal can be viewed on the same platform on June 3.

“Starting this year, the MOE will implement Form Six programme at public universities through cross-collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE),” it said.

“This programme will be implemented on a pilot basis at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), offering two fields of study: science and social science,” it added.

Successful 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders who meet the requirements and have received Form Six offers can apply for admission to the Form Six programme at public universities from May 19 to 25.

“Results of admission for this programme can be viewed on June 3 via the link https://sst6.moe.gov.my/,” the ministry said.

The MOE also said that all students who have received an offer to Form Six must report to the Form Six centre specified in the offer letter on June 10.