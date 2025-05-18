Teen feared drowned in attempt to cross mining pond

IPOH: A teenage boy is feared to have drowned while attempting to swim across a mining pond in Jalan Kilang Simen, Kota Bharu near Gopeng, yesterday evening.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received an emergency call at 6.49 pm and arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later.

“The victim, identified as Muhammad Fazrul Qusry, 18, is believed to have drowned while trying to cross the pond. His friend searched the area for about 30 minutes before contacting the MERS 999 emergency line.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation was suspended at around 11 pm due to poor weather and visibility, but periodic monitoring continued overnight. The operation resumed at 8 am today,” he said in a statement.

He said the SAR operation involves seven JBPM personnel, six police officers and members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.