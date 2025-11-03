KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will record a statement from former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, this Thursday (March 13), as part of an ongoing investigation into corruption and money laundering cases linked to him.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that the Bera Member of Parliament is expected to appear at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10 am, to provide his statement.

Azam added that Ismail Sabri’s medical certificate would expire tomorrow (March 12).

“He (Ismail Sabri) will appear to have his statement recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. Additional witnesses will also be called gradually to the MACC office, in the near future, to provide their statements,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the MACC and Kota Kinabalu City Hall, and the breaking of the fast event, here, today.

At the signing ceremony of the MoC, the MACC was represented by Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, while Kota Kinabalu City Hall was represented by Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, with Azam as a witness.

MACC sources today reported that statements from 36 witnesses have been recorded to assist in the corruption and money laundering investigation involving Ismail Sabri, with an additional 23 witnesses identified and set to be summoned soon.

The former prime minister was previously reported to have been admitted to a private medical centre, after collapsing at his home on Feb 21.

On March 3, Azam confirmed that Ismail Sabri is a suspect in the investigation, following the discovery of approximately RM170 million in cash at a safe house, during a raid.

The MACC has also reportedly frozen 13 bank accounts, containing over RM2 million, as part of its ongoing investigation.