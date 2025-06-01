MACC to respond to corruption complaints within 24 hours

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will respond to corruption complaints within 24 hours of receipt, and complainants can check the investigation status after 28 working days.

This is one of seven enhancements introduced in the new MACC Client Charter, which MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki launched during his address here today.

Azam said the updated charter reflects current developments and aims to establish the MACC as a leading global anti-corruption agency while ensuring its services meet the public’s high expectations.

The Charter was last updated in 2015 and remained in use until 2024.

“These enhancements illustrate the MACC’s commitment and assurance to clients and stakeholders that service delivery will comply with stipulated quality standards,“ he said.

Additional enhancements to the charter involve keeping the information and identity of the informant confidential according to applicable laws and providing the integrity screening results through the Integrity Vetting Screening System (e-STK) within 14 days.

The new charter also states that the MACC will respond to applications for anti-corruption education programmes within five working days and applications for domestic and international programmes within seven working days.

Azam said another improvement is the requirement to upload information about corruption offenders in the Corruption Offenders Database within 14 working days following the date of conviction by the court.

In line with the MACC’s Strategic Plan 2021-2025, he outlined three primary directions and strategies to achieve a corruption-free nation.

He said they are effective enforcement empowerment (operations sector); comprehensive corruption deterrence (prevention sector); and fostering a culture of integrity (management sector).