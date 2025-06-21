KUALA LUMPUR: The involvement of corporate companies in the success of the MADANI Adopted School Programme is seen as capable of enhancing the competitiveness of students in underprivileged and rural schools, in addition to providing them with better access to quality education and more equal opportunities.

Malaysian Inclusive Development and Advancement Institute, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (Minda-UKM) deputy director Dr. Anuar Ahmad said that this measure is also believed to help address the educational gap between urban and rural areas, thereby strengthening the national education system.

“We realise that financial assistance is very important, especially for schools in rural areas that face a lack of basic facilities and learning materials such as the latest devices, so with additional financial resources, schools can provide a more conducive learning environment.

“The industry can also contribute through early career exposure. They can visit schools to give briefings so that students can understand earlier about job opportunities, courses or educational pathways, and the skills needed in the real industry,“ he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek announced the selection of nearly 1,000 schools for the MADANI School Adoption Programme, implemented in collaboration with 117 private companies, aimed at addressing the education gap across the country.

The programme, which started in April, is jointly coordinated by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Finance (MOF), and the first phase is expected to be completed by Dec 31, with a programme extension subject to the results of the first phase.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the programme’s launch event yesterday, also encouraged corporate figures and representatives of the sponsoring companies of the MADANI Adopted School Programme to visit the schools to engage with and provide early exposure to students about the importance of education for their future.

Dr Anuar said that the involvement of the corporate company not only strengthened the school’s resources and facilities but also increased students’ motivation, interest, and aspirations towards learning, and helped them plan their future career paths more clearly and competitively.

He also wants the schools to be open to accepting cooperation and views from corporate companies for students’ development.

“We do not want schools to merely receive funding without leveraging industry expertise. On the contrary, teachers and students need to be directly guided, including in aspects of technology usage, career exposure and character development,“ he said.

Meanwhile, National Union of the Teaching Profession of Peninsular Malaysia (NUTP) secretary-general Fouzi Singon, hopes that corporate involvement through the MADANI Adopted School Programme can support the training needs of teachers, especially in rural areas.

Fouzi believes that trained teachers who are consistently given professional support can bring significant changes in the classroom, thereby improving student performance and more effectively supporting the implementation of the MADANI Adopted School initiative.

Fouzi also wants the initiative to be closely monitored by the government to ensure that all parties involved are truly sincere and committed to realising the programme’s goals.

“A comprehensive assessment needs to be conducted on the school’s operations so that key factors that can be addressed are identified, thereby ensuring that this initiative has a positive impact on students as well as the welfare of teachers,“ he added.