Malaysian badminton pairs eye world championship finals in Paris

ONE Malaysian men’s doubles pair is strongly tipped to reach the final of the Badminton World Championships in Paris later this month.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik could face compatriots Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani in the semi-finals if both pairs advance.

The second-seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik received a first-round bye and are expected to progress smoothly to the third round.

They may meet Wan Muhammad Arif Shaharuddin-Yap Roy King or Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh for a quarter-final spot.

A potential quarter-final clash awaits against India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty or China’s Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin, also with a bye, are likely to cruise into the quarter-finals.

Their toughest test could come against Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman-Moh Reza Isfahani or China’s Liu Yi-Chen Bo Yang.

In the women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah have a favourable draw and are expected to reach the semi-finals.

The second seeds may face Indonesia’s Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the quarter-finals.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei will face a tough second-round challenge against Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu in mixed doubles.

Leong Jun Hao opens his men’s singles campaign against Switzerland’s Tobias Kuenzi.

Lee Zii Jia will take on South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin in the first round.

Goh Jin Wei is set to meet China’s Gao Fang Jie in the women’s singles.

K Letshanaa will face Hong Kong’s Saloni S Mehta in her opening match.

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun received a bye in the men’s doubles first round.

Wan Muhammad Arif Shaharuddin-Yap Roy King will play Japan’s Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hiroki Okamura.

Go Pei Kee-Teo Mei Xing and mixed doubles pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin also received byes. - Bernama