Madani BFHI tour promotes breastfeeding in Malaysia

SEREMBAN: The Health Ministry has introduced the Madani Private Hospital Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) 2025 to encourage breastfeeding and lower the prevalence of diet-related non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in supporting nursing mothers.

“The core objectives of this tour align with the National Nutrition Policy, aiming to expand BFHI promotion, engage more private hospitals, and strengthen community support for nursing mothers,“ he said during the launch.

Currently, 31 out of 180 private hospitals have received BFHI accreditation, with KPJ Healthcare leading as the largest accredited consortium. The initiative includes hospital visits across Malaysia, such as Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre and KPJ Klang Specialist Hospital in August, followed by others in September.

Lukanisman highlighted that exclusive breastfeeding provides a natural, pollutant-free diet, promoting sustainable public health and reducing reliance on commercial baby food. “Fifteen hospitals are in the final training stage for accreditation, while 65 are undergoing initial training,“ he added.

BFHI, a global effort by WHO and UNICEF since 1991, focuses on protecting and promoting breastfeeding. - Bernamapix